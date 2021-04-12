Pune, Apr 12 (PTI) Pune district reported 9,621 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 6,58,014 while the day also saw 86 deaths and 3,886 people getting discharged, an official said on Monday.

The district's toll stands at 10,796, he added.

Of the new cases, 4,849 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 3,34,510 cases, and 2,188 were in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking its caseload to 1,69,964, the official said.

The number of cases in the rural and cantonment areas of the district is 1,53,540, the official said.

