Pune, Apr 30 (PTI) As many as 11 persons suffered burn injuries during a cremation at a crematorium on Tadiwala Road here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Kailas Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

"When fuel was being poured on to the already lit pyre, it spilled and there was a flare-up. Some 11 people suffered burn injuries," he said.

"The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting further probe," he said.

