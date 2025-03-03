Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): In Pimpri Chinchwad, two police officers, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), were injured during an encounter with a known criminal on Monday night around 1 am, according to police.

Following a tip-off about the whereabouts of the absconding accused, DCP Shivaji Pawar from Zone 3 of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with his team, set a trap in Chinchoshi village to apprehend the suspects, Sachin Bhosale and Mithun Bhosale, who were wanted in a dacoity and robbery case.

As the police approached the suspects to arrest them, Sachin Bhosale attacked the police team with a machete. During the attack, DCP Shivaji Pawar and his officer, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Prasanna Jahad, sustained injuries.

In retaliation, DCP Pawar fired two rounds from his service pistol, injuring Sachin Bhosale in the leg. However, the second accused, Mithun Bhosale, managed to escape.

The injured officers and the accused are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Chakan Police Station against the accused under Sections 109, 132, and 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

DCP Shivaji Pawar is known for his initial investigation of the Urban Naxal-linked Elgar Parishad, which led to the Koregaon Bhima Violence on January 1, 2018.

Further investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

