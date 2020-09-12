Pune, Sep 12 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 4,717 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 2,20,692, a health official said on Saturday.

With 90 deaths, the overall toll mounted to 5,059, he said.

"Of 4,717 cases, 1,909 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, while 1,363 fresh patients were detected in Pimpri Chinchhwad. Other cases were found in rural, civil hospital and the Pune Cantonment Board areas," he said.

The PMC has total 1,17,679 patients.

A total of 1,464 patients were discharged after treatment in the day.

