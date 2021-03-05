Pune, Mar 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was arrested under the Official Secrets Act after she allegedly tried to capture proceedings at a police station on her cellphone while lodging a complaint, officials said on Friday.

The woman also tried to obstruct the station duty officer from discharging her duty, a Bharti Vidyapeeth police station official said.

"She had come on Wednesday to file a complaint against an e-seva kendra. We found she was recording proceedings inside the police station premises using her phone camera. When she was asked to stop, she obstructed the station duty officer and used abusive language," he said.

She was arrested under section 3 of OSA as capturing a video in a police station is a prohibited act, the official added.

