Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): A wrestler, identified as Nagesh Karale, was shot dead by four men in Shel Pimpalgaon village near Chakan in Pune district.

As per information, Karale had gone to attend a meeting regarding a land deal. While returning from the meeting, four people fired upon him multiple times after surrounding his car, leading to his instant death.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday. Following the incident, Chakan police registered a case against the four unidentified accused.

According to the primary information accessed by the police, they suspect a case of an old dispute. Further investigating is underway. (ANI)

