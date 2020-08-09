Pune, Aug 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra's Pune rose by 1,390 in the last 24 hours to 65,966, a health official said on Sunday.

With 24 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,540, he said.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,123 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

A total of 1,879 patients were discharged during the day, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)