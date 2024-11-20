Pune, Nov 20 (PTI) A polling station in Pune's Shivajinagar area on Wednesday offered a unique experience to voters, blending democratic participation with technological innovation.

As voters queued up to cast their votes, they were greeted by an impressive display of student projects, including an electronic voting machine, drones, aeroplanes, robots, a satellite prototype, and even an F1 car, all highlighting the creative spirit of the 170-year-old College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examination Time Table Released, Check Full Schedule.

In collaboration with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the COEP Youth Parliament set up this unique polling station centred around the theme, "Pune, Vidyeche Maherghar - Oxford of the East & Historical Legacy of Education."

The venue featured a replica of the Lal Mahal as a selfie point, a feedback wall shaped like the map of Maharashtra, and several kiosks showcasing voter awareness materials created by local school students.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Leaders for Warm Welcome, Says 'Humbled To Receive Key to the City of Georgetown' (Watch Video and Pics).

Engineering projects and prototypes from various technical clubs at COEP were also displayed.

"COEP Technological University is one of the largest polling stations in the Shivajinagar constituency.

"This time the COEP Youth Parliament joined hands with the ECI to showcase the legacy of educational institutes in Pune along with the innovative projects of our different clubs," said Krushna Sapkal, one of the coordinators of the COEP Youth Parliament.

The polling station also displayed information about Pune's iconic educational institutions, including Deccan College, the first school founded by social reformer Savitribai Phule, Fergusson College, COEP, and the National Chemical Laboratory, among others.

At the entrance, a selfie point featuring Lal Mahal, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood, attracted many visitors.

The feedback wall, designed in the shape of Maharashtra, also garnered significant attention. "We received a tremendous response from voters, who were pleasantly surprised by the theme," Sapkal added.

To further engage the community, voters were given unique stickers bearing the message, "I stand with my vote," which they could affix to their phones.

Divya Nahar, a voter, was delighted by the student projects on display.

"Usually, we come, cast our votes, and leave. But today, I got to experience something special. I saw electronic voting machines, robots, drones, and even a satellite prototype. This is an excellent initiative to draw people into the process, and it helps the public, especially those unfamiliar with technology, understand the advancements in the field," she said.

Shankar Kapate, who voted with his family, shared his appreciation for the educational theme.

"After voting, my children explored the project kiosks and learned about various engineering innovations. This is the first time I have seen such a creative, theme-based polling station. My kids were thrilled by the demonstrations," he added.

Deepak Kadam, Nodal Officer for the Shivajinagar constituency, emphasised the significance of the theme.

"We aimed to showcase the historical legacy of Pune's educational institutions, ranging from law and medical to engineering and science research, which have shaped Pune's reputation since 1842," he added.

COEP students were also eager to share their work with the public.

Aditya More, a final-year student, noted that the Robot Study Circle displayed projects like the electronic voting machine and a robot dog.

"It was a unique opportunity for us to engage with the public, including children and senior citizens. Many voters stopped by our tables after casting their votes and showed great interest in our projects," he said.

Chirag Gujarathi, a student member of the Aerial Robotics Study Circle, added that drones, RC planes, and quadcopters designed for aerial surveillance were also on display, offering a glimpse of the latest technology.

Anvay Joshi, from the Satellite Team, spoke about their Swayam satellite, which was launched by ISRO in 2016.

"Our team conceptualised, designed, and built the satellite, and it was amazing to explain its features to the voters," he said.

Harshvardhan Korgaonkar, leader of the Octane Racing Electric Club, said the electric car on display was a major attraction. "Children were especially excited and even asked if they could sit in it," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)