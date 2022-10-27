Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI): One labourer died as Border Security Force troops rescued four General Reserve Engineer Force labourers who were trapped under collapsed soil, said officials.

The BSF personnel of the Amritsar sector rescued the labourers trapped under collapsed soil.

Also Read | Telangana ‘Poaching’ Attempt: Cyberabad Police Question Three Persons Detained for Luring Four TRS MLAs.

"One labourer was dead and the remaining four were admitted to Dhawan Nursing Home," said BSF Punjab Frontier officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Fruit Vendor Arrested for Hoisting Pakistan's Flag at Home in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)