Fatehgarh Sahib, Aug 29 (PTI) Ten labourers were injured in a furnace unit blast in Mandi Gobindgarh on Saturday, police said.

Of the 10 workers who received burn injuries, six were referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh, they said.

The condition of two workers was stated to be critical.

A blast occurred when the labourers were working near the furnace. Police said they are investigating the matter.

