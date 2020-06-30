Chandigarh [India], June 30 (ANI): A total of 150 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,568.

According to the state health department, the death toll rose to 144 in Punjab.

Also Read | Realme 6, Realme 5i Smartphones Become Expensive in India; Check New Prices Here.

"Punjab reports 150 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 5,568 and death toll is at 144," it said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus' Affordable Smartphone Will be Called 'Nord'; OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Teased Via Official Website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)