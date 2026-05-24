India News | Punjab: 2 Women Dead, Several Injured After Iron Plates from Ceiling Collapsed at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): During ongoing construction work inside the Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib, heavy iron plates that were being used for the ceiling structure suddenly crashed down onto the devotees (Sangat) seated below, officials said on Sunday.

In this accident, nine women sustained serious injuries; two of them have since passed away, while the condition of the others remains critical.

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According to available information, a five-story building comprising a 'Langar' (community kitchen) hall and a parking facility is currently being constructed within the Gurdwara Sahib premises under the supervision of Sant Baba Kashmir Singh Ji Bhuri Wale.

On Sunday, a large number of devotees gathered at the Gurdwara Sahib to pay their respects. To avoid the heavy crowds and the scorching sun, devotees were seated in various shaded areas, reciting 'Gurbani' (Sikh scriptures).

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It was during this time that the heavy iron plates suddenly fell upon the women who were seated near the construction site, engaged in prayer.

Chaos and cries of distress erupted at the scene immediately following the accident. 'Sevadars' (volunteers) and devotees present at the site immediately initiated relief and rescue operations.

All injured women were rushed to Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital, Vallah, for immediate medical attention, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving news of the incident, teams from the police administration also promptly arrived at the scene.

In this regard, Civil Defence in-charge Sukhchain Singh stated that two women lost their lives in the accident, while seven to eight women sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals across Amritsar.

Meanwhile, SP Vishaljit Singh, who arrived at the scene, stated that while all the women sustained injuries, the condition of two to three of them remains particularly critical and they have been admitted to Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital (Walla) for treatment, where they are currently under medical care.

"An unfortunate incident happened at Gurdwara Shaheedan today during Chaupai Sahib seva. A shuttering plate from the under-construction parking area fell on the women sitting below. About 8 to 9 women were injured. They were brought to Guru Ram Das Hospital with the help of the public and police. Everything will be investigated. Two to three ladies are seriously injured. We will investigate if there was any negligence," said SP. (ANI)

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