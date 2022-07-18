Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Three criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in Mohali, officials said on Sunday.

One of the criminals sustained bullet injury in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Landlord Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Minor Girl at Her House in Alipur.

The three had come to a hotel at Baltana in Mohali's Zirakpur area around 9 pm on Sunday to extort money from its owner.

However, a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police had laid a trap at the establishment following a complaint registered last week.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Voters for BJP's Win in Local Polls.

Upon entering the hotel, the criminals saw the police personnel and opened fire at them. In retaliatory firing, one of the criminals got injured, they said.

A sub-inspector also sustained injury on his head after one of the criminals hit him with a weapon following a scuffle, said the officials.

The criminals were overpowered and arrested, said police, adding that they were sent there by one Ankit Rana, who is a member of the Bhupi Rana gang.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police had received a complaint of extortion on July 11. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)