Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sunam legislator urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection.

“I've tested +tive for Covid. No symptoms at all. Absolutely feeling fit & fine. Still going in for Home Quarantine. All those who came in my contact in these days, please get yourself tested,” he said in a tweet.

