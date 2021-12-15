Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 6,03,814, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,623, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Kapurthala and six from Hoshiarpur.

There are 323 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin stated.

Fifty-three more people recovered from the viral disease, taking the number of recoveries to 5,86,868, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 65,659 as eight more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,076, the bulletin said.

There are 75 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, while 64,508 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

