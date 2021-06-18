Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Punjab on Friday recorded 626 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 5,91,168 while 35 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,771, according to a medical bulletin.

Jalandhar reported 70 fresh cases, followed by 67 in Ludhiana and 63 in Bathinda, the bulletin said.

The latest fatalities were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab dropped to 8,829 from 9,479 on Thursday. There are 170 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 460 critical patients and 2,062 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The state's positivity rate stands at 1.12 per cent, it said.

As many as 1,229 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection the previous day. With this, the number of cured people has increased to 5,66,568, it added.

So far, 1,03,01,323 samples have been collected for testing in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally surged to 61,358 with 39 fresh cases while the death toll mounted to 804 as two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to the medical bulletin.

There are 431 active cases in the union territory, the bulletin said.

With 47 more patients being discharged after recovery the previous day, the number of cured people has increased to 60,123, it said.

So far, 5,48,086 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 4,85,479 samples have tested negative while reports of 17 are awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)