Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI): Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 5.06 Kg heroin from their possession in two separate cases.

As per a release from the Information And Public Relations Department, Punjab, those arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh alias Kalu of village Bachiwind in Amritsar, Jagjit Singh of village Rania in Amritsar, Sahil Kumar alias Sahil of village Ghariyala in Tarn Taran and Rinku of Basti Dune Wali in Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur.

As per the release, DGP Gaurav Yadav said. "The arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to smuggle narcotics across the border to further supply in different areas of Amritsar. Two separate first information reports (FIRs) have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Stations Cantonment and Sadar Amritsar," he said.

The DGP said that further investigations are on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

Sharing operation details of first case, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "Based on credible intelligence, Police teams from Contonment Police Station under the supervision of DCP Harpreet Singh Mander, ADCP City-2 Harkamal Kaur, and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh conducted a special operation and apprehended the suspects identified as Gurjant Kalu and Jagjit Singh from the Mahal Bypass area and seized 3.067 kg of heroin from their possession."

He said, "Similarly, Police teams from CIA Staff-1 led by Inspector Amolakdeep Singh arrested two more accused--identified as Sahil Kumar and Rinku--based on further investigation and interrogation of arrested accused, recovering an additional 2 kg of heroin from their possession."

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Rinku is running a big hawala network to transfer the illegal money of drug trade to different suppliers. Further probe in on", he added. (ANI)

