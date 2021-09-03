Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): A special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was held for the commemoration of the historic 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on Friday.

The decision to hold a special session of the assembly for a day was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on August 26.

Also Read | Redmi 10 Prime Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India; Check Prices, Sale Details & Specifications.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said he will invite Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Governor VP Badnore, and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as guests at the special session.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: 3% Hike in DA Rate Will Increase Monthly Salary This Much, Check Calculation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)