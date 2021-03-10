Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed 11 bills, including one which seeks to levy a special infrastructure development fee on fuel.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal presented the Punjab Infrastructure (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021. The Bill proposes to impose a special infrastructure development fee on petrol, diesel and immovable property.

This Bill, which aims to give further impetus to overall infrastructure development across the state, will yield a revenue of Rs 216 crore.

Meanwhile, AAP members walked out of the House during Zero Hour over the Bill.

Later, in a statement, AAP MLA Aman Arora said the Congress-led sate government introduced the Bill despite maintaining that no new tax would be imposed on the people.

Among other Bills which were passed by the House include the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulations) Amendment Bill, 2021; Punjab Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Punjab Regional and Town Planning, Development (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Punjab Apartment and Property Regulations (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Punjab School Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, among others.

Earlier during the Zero Hour, SAD legislators staged a walkout in protest against the alleged “mistreatment” meted out to Anganwadi workers who had held a protest in Bathinda on International Women's Day on March 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)