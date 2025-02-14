Chandigarh [India], February 14, (ANI): Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan stated that training and orientation of the newcomer MLAs are necessary as they are in the Assembly for a short period of time. He stated that Legislature is pivotal to democracy and if it does well, the Executive and Judiciary will also do well.

Kultar Singh shared insight on the sidelines of the orientation programme organised for MLAs of Haryana Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh.

Speaking to ANI, Kultar Singh said that Legislature is a pivotal to democracy. "If the Legislature is working well, the Executive will also be accountable, will work well and it will be easier for the Judiciary as well. So, in order for the Legislature to work well, the training and orientation of the new legislators who have been elected by the people is very important. There is a time of five years in which they should become familiar with all their tools and procedures."

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was the chief guest for the orientation programme organised for the MLAs of Haryana Legislative Assembly. CM Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the event followed by speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Uttar Pradesh Assembly Seaker Satish Mahana.

The Haryana Assembly elections were held in October 2024 in which BJP ended up winning the elections for the third consecutive time and formed government with 48 seats out of 90. Nayab Singh was crowned the Chief Minister for the second time after his appointment by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)

