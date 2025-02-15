Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan has called for the reconvening of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for a session at 11 am on Monday, February 24.

The session, adjourned sine die on September 4, 2024, will occur in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall in Chandigarh.

A notice from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said, "Under the second proviso to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Punjab Legislative Assembly), the speaker has been pleased to call the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on September 4, 2024, to meet at 11.00 am on Monday in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall, Vidhan Bhavan, Chandigarh."

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan stated that training and orientation for newcomer MLAs are necessary as they are only in the Assembly for a short period of time.

He stated that the Legislature is pivotal to democracy, and if it does well, the Executive and Judiciary will also do well.

Kultar Singh shared insight on the sidelines of the orientation programme organised for MLAs of Haryana Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh.

Speaking to ANI, Kultar Singh said that the Legislature is pivotal to democracy. "If the Legislature is working well, the Executive will also be accountable, will work well, and it will be easier for the Judiciary. So, for the Legislature to work well, the training and orientation of the new legislators who the people have elected is essential. There is a time of five years in which they should become familiar with all their tools and procedures."

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was the chief guest at the orientation programme for the Haryana Legislative Assembly's MLAS.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the event, followed by speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. (ANI)

