Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday dissolved the organizational structure of the party, in pursuance of the recommendations of a committee formed to analyse the reasons for the party's debacle in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

All bodies, including the core committee, the working committee, and other units as well as all wings of the party stand dissolved, according to a party release issued here Thursday evening.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder had on Wednesday said the 13-member committee did not recommend a change in its leadership.

Badal has been given full powers to rejig the party structure in line with the Jhundan panel recommendations.

The panel, led by Iqbal Singh Jhundan, visited 100 assembly constituencies to take feedback from party workers and other people. The report is yet to be made public.

According to the release, the party's core committee, its highest decision making body, had on Thursday deliberated, accepted and applauded the recommendations of the Jhundan Committee and had empowered the SAD president to "take all necessary steps for the implementation of the recommendations".

"The committe had recommended dissolution and reconstitution of the party's organisational structure as well as several other steps to rejuvenate the party in line with Panthic and Punjabis interests and values and in the light of the sentiments of the party's grassroot workers, cadre and leadership," said the release.

The committee had recommended that the party's organsiational structure must be reconstituted as the first step towards its rejuvenation.

It had also recommended norms for restructuring of the party and its hierarchy in the light of the values that had originally inspired the party and its glorious heritage. It had also sought special focus on the aspirations of the youth.

The party president will now start the process of wider ranging consultations with senior colleagues as well as workers and cadre at grassroots for the reconstitution of the party's structure.

Badal will also reach out to various Punjabi and 'Panthic' personalities, including intellectuals, writers, religio-political ideologues, opinion makers, and representatives of various bodies from different sections of society, including farmers, employees, students, teachers, traders, housewives, youth, etc.

The committee has recommended special emphasis on articulating and fulfilling the aspirations of the youth and to give them prominent representation in the party's new organisational structure.

"The party's new structure and its image will fully conform both to youth's aspirations, dreams and goals as well as to the traditional ideals and values that had inspired our ancestors in various struggles for the Panth and Punjab in the past," said a party spokesperson, adding that Punjab's and Panth's interests will continue to be the guiding spirit behind rejuvenation of the party.

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali had on July 18 boycotted the presidential polls, claiming various issues related to Punjab remain unresolved. He had sought implementation of the Jhundan panel report and also spoken about bringing change in the party leadership.

