Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Punjab Bhartiya Janata Party chief Ashwani Sharma met former chief minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh, who recently joined the party and also merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with it.

Former Amarinder Singh had formally joined the BJP on Monday at the party headquarters in presence of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

Calling it a courtesy meet, Sharma said, "I came here today to talk about the current political situation in Punjab with Captain Amarinder Singh as he has a rich political experience. "

" I have invited Captain Amarinder Singh to come to the party office . Soon, Capt Amarinder Singh will come to the party office and will be visiting every district in the state. There is a lot of experience Captain Amarinder Singh has as he has been the Chief Minister for a long time, he understands Punjab, and it is natural that BJP will benefit from his arrival, " said Sharma.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

Sharma further told about his meeting with Captain and said, "We discussed matters as to how the present government of Punjab is flouting democracy and constitution and is lying. we also discussed how the AAP did not take care of the dignity of the Governor and made comments on the post of Governor."

Reacting to AAP calling a special session in Punjab Legislative Assembly, Sharma said, "It has never happened in history that the government with a thumping majority called a session to get the trust vote. Aam Aadmi Party has called a session again on 27th September on the issue of stubble and electricity, but I know that they will not discuss these two issues as this is an excuse."

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had withdrawn orders calling for an Assembly session for a "confidence motion" called by the Punjab government due to the "absence of specific rules" to do so.

Later the Aam Aadmi Party released a statement on the cancellation of a special session of the House by the Governor of Punjab, saying that this is an example of democracy in Punjab being killed at the behest of the BJP.

"The manner in which the hooliganism of the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs is going on for the police officers in Jalandhar is in front of everyone, " said Sharma

On Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora not getting permission to go abroad, Sharma said that matter will become clear in some time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)