Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): BJP State President Sunil Jakhar lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the law and order situation in the state and raised questions over security, hours after a blast was reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar.

In a sharp attack on the Punjab government, State BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of misusing police resources, alleging that the CM has deployed an intelligence team from the Punjab Police to monitor activities at the Delhi Congress headquarters.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Jakhar questioned the Punjab government's preparedness, asking, "Where was this intelligence when a bomb was thrown at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence?"

"CM Bhagwant Mann has deployed an intelligence team of Punjab Police at the Delhi Congress headquarters. He said in the assembly that I have intelligence about what happened in the Delhi Congress meeting. Where was this intelligence when a bomb was thrown at Manoranjan Kalia's residence?" Jakhar said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 08 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Jakhar also aimed at the leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleged that the Punjab government failed to address critical issues like drug abuse and corruption.

"It is an irony that the Jalandhar Police Commissioner has released a statement on the incident, stating that the blast outside the BJP leader's residence was from a firecracker. Punjab's key issues---drugs and corruption, the leadership in Punjab is in ruin," Jakhar said.

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar. Police said that they are monitoring the CCTV and investigating whether it was a grenade attack or something else.

Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters, "Around 1 am, we got information of a blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else..."

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told ANI that he heard the sound of thunder.

"There was a blast at around 1 am...I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here..."

Manpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar, confirmed the incident and told reporters, "The forensic team will inspect and give the report. The incident took place at the residence of Manoranjan Kalia." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)