Amritsar, Jan 23 (PTI) The two-day executive meeting of the BJP's Punjab unit concluded here on Monday, with party's state chief Ashwani Sharma hitting out at the ruling AAP for failing to undertake development and making "hollow promises".

He alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government has created an atmosphere of anarchy in Punjab.

In his address to the office bearers, Sharma said the AAP only made "hollow promises", but did nothing on the development front.

"This is an insensitive government, which has nothing to do with the people of the state and their sentiments," Sharma alleged.

He said the Mann government had recently announced that it would accept various demands of farmers organizations "but unfortunately no notification has been issued in this regard, resulting in continued protest by farmers' and other organizations against the government".

He alleged that the people of Punjab were fed up with the misrule of the Mann government.

He claimed that only BJP can bring about all-round development in Punjab and make it drug and corruption-free as he exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in the state.

