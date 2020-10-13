Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab BJP leaders and workers held protests at several places on Tuesday against the attack on the vehicle of state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma in Hoshiarpur.

They shouted slogans against the Congress government in Punjab and staged sit-ins outside the offices of deputy commissioners as they alleged that the attack was the handiwork of some activists of the Youth Congress, which has rejected the charge, and not farmers.

Sharma's vehicle was attacked by a group of people carrying black flags at Cholang toll plaza in Hoshiarpur district on Monday evening. Sharma, who was going to Pathankot from Jalandhar, escaped unhurt but his vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Sharma alleged it was a “government sponsored” attack.

“Farmers cannot indulge in such acts,” Sharma said, adding that this incident smacked of a conspiracy to defame farmers' agitation and disturb peace in the state.

He said he has apprised BJP national president J P Nadda about of the incident.

At a protest in Amritsar, senior BJP leader Anil Joshi said such attacks allegedly sponsored by the Punjab Youth Congress were not acceptable.

“Holding protests is everybody's right but such attacks are unacceptable,” said Joshi.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that there was no question of involvement of any Congressman in this incident.

A protest was also held in Chandigarh where BJP workers took out a march. They were stopped by police from going towards the Punjab Congress office. They later staged a sit-in.

