Amritsar (Punjab) [India] February 23, (ANI): BSF Punjab Frontier organized 'Bordermen Marathon 2025' with the theme 'Hand in Hand with Border Population' in Amritsar on February 23.

As per a release from the Punjab Frontier BSF Jalandhar, a large number of professional and amateur runners from all across the country, including personnel from various Central Police Forces, Army, Punjab Police, civilians above 18 years (men and women), and athletes from foreign countries, took part in this mega event, which had three categories of races: full Marathon (42.195 Km), Half Marathon (21.097 Km), and 10K Run.

Also Read | PM Kisan Instalment: PM Modi To Release 19th Instalment of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi on February 24, Farmers Event in Bilaspur in Spotlight.

According to the release, "This Marathon is recognized by the Athletics Federation of India and the objective of this marathon is to foster the camaraderie between civilians and the troops of BSF by propagating the spirit of fitness among the participants & spectators as well."

The release noted, "The Bordermen Marathon- 2025 was flagged off by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, DG BSF at the iconic Golden Gate, Amritsar, at 5.00 AM on Sunday in the presence of Satish S Khandare, IPS, ADG BSF (WC), Dr Atul Fulzele, IPS, IG BSF Punjab and Sh S S Chandel, DIG BSF Sector Amritsar and other dignitaries. The DG BSF also subsequently flagged off 21 Km half marathon at 6.00 AM from War Memorial, Amritsar and 10K run at 6.30 AM from Lahorimal village, Amritsar,"

Also Read | Fake Canadian Visa Scam: Vadodara Man Duped of INR 2.7 Crore by Nephew on Promise of Getting Him Visa for Canada, Fraud Busted After Victim Receives Fake Work Permit and Air Ticket.

The release noted, "This mega event was organized in a meticulously well-planned manner to facilitate the participants with all amenities like medical cover, hydration points and entertainment kiosks during the marathon. The complete Marathon route was lined up with BSF personnel as well as hundreds of local people to cheer and boost up the morale of runners."

According to the release, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, DG BSF welcomed the runners at finishing point, the renowned JCP Attari, Amritsar and presented the prizes, Medals and Certificates to the position holders and participants of the "Bordermen Marathon - 2025".

Interacting with the media, DG BSF emphasized the importance of physical fitness in daily routine and "Say No to Drugs".

He further stated, "Such events will inspire the youths not only to become a good sportsperson but also to develop the capability to show grit and gumption to achieve their goals.

He reiterated his commitment to conducting the event yearly with even greater fervour. More than 5,200 runners registered in all three categories of races within a prescribed age group.

Closing ceremony of Borderman Marathon 2025 was conducted at prominent JCP Attari where BSF Mahila Band played melodious music beats. BSF troops and others also showcased a wonderful cultural programme to imprint the memories of this grand event forever. DG BSF appreciated the efforts made by IG, BSF Punjab Frontier, DIG, BSF Amritsar and all Officers and Jawans of BSF Punjab Frontier who contributed to making the Bordermen Marathon- 2025 a grand success.

According to the release, "He also thanked the sponsors, veteran sportspersons, and others who had been a great support in making this event a huge success. The result sheet of the Marathon winners is attached as Appendix A below."

As per the release, "The Bordermen Marathon- 2025 was conducted in a spectacular manner and with great enthusiasm. The objectives of promoting the spirit of adventure & enterprise among the population while maintaining solidarity with the troops of BSF have been aptly achieved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)