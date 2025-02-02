Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], February 2 (ANI): In a major success against cross-border smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended two Indian smugglers along with a consignment of heroin in the border area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding drone activity in the depth area, BSF troops swiftly launched a search operation.

"At approx 5:15 PM, during the operation, two suspects were apprehended along with a packet suspected to be heroin (gross weight - 550 grams), two mobile phones, and a Hero Splendor motorcycle. A metal hook found attached to this packet, confirms a possible case of drone dropping," BSF said in a statement.

The operation was conducted in the vicinity of Village Chanduwadala, District Gurdaspur, and the apprehended individuals are residents of the same village. According to BSF, this successful interception underscores the professionalism, vigilance, and unwavering commitment of the BSF to safeguarding the nation's borders and curbing cross-border smuggling activities.

On Saturday, BSF Tripura Frontier apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts involved in illegal cross-border activities along the India-Bangladesh border.

Additionally, the BSF has seized a substantial amount of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband items, with an estimated value of Rs 2.5 crore.

Demonstrating a commitment to bilateral cooperation, the BSF has maintained strong coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Approximately 80 simultaneous coordinated patrols have been conducted, and multiple border coordination meetings at various levels have been organised to strengthen security measures and improve intelligence sharing.

To further engage with local communities, BSF battalions have held over 40 village coordination meetings in border areas, addressing residents' concerns and raising awareness about border security protocols. These interactions aim to foster trust and cooperation between security forces and the local populace.

In a bid to combat drug trafficking, BSF troops, in collaboration with sister agencies, launched an extensive Ganja destruction drive in remote areas. This operation led to the destruction of over 1 lakh matured cannabis plants, cultivated illegally across approximately 60 acres of land. The initiative aligns with the BSF's broader mission to support a "Drug-Free Society." (ANI)

