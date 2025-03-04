Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): Border Security Forces shot down an unidentified man who was entering into India's territory from the Pakistan side, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident took place near a BSF post in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday morning. The man was asked to stop, but he did not, leading the BSF personnel to open fire.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 4, 2025: Godrej Properties, RBL Bank, IEX, Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Anjala Deputy Superintedent of Police (DSP) Gurvinder Singh told ANI, "Near a BSF post, this morning a man was entering into India's territory from Pakistan side - the BSF personnel asked him to stop, but he didn't and then in BSF firing that man was killed.

DSP Singh further said, "BSF gave us the body, which is there in the civil hospital for postmortem, and we will keep it there for 72 hours and then further procedures will be followed"

Also Read | SpaceX Abandons Starship Test Flight at Last Minute.

"We have recovered a phone, and we are checking it. He is yet to be identified...", he said.

Earlier in the day, PRO, BSF said in a statement "On 03rd Mar' 2025, during the morning hours, alert BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Boundary) and started approaching towards border security fence taking advantage of undulating ground and wheat crops, in the border area near Village- Kotrazda of district Amritsar."

The legal formalities of handing over the dead body of the Pak intruder to Ramdas police station are being carried out, the PRO added.

Earlier on February 28, in a relentless crackdown on cross-border smuggling, BSF Punjab successfully intercepted six Pakistani drones and seized 2.628 kg of heroin, two pistols, and four magazines over the past four days. The BSF said that these recoveries, made during multiple operations along the Punjab border, have dealt a major blow to anti-national elements attempting to push weapons and narcotics into India.

Among the seizures, two Tisas Zigana pistols, manufactured in Turkiye, were recovered from a sugarcane field in village Ballarhwal, Amritsar. Drones carrying heroin consignments were also intercepted in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, with packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and fitted with illuminating devices for easy retrieval. BSF Punjab said these actions reaffirm its commitment to securing the nation from cross-border threats and smuggling activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)