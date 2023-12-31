Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone laden with a contraband item in the Tarn Taran district, officials said on Saturday.

"On December 30, 2023, at about 6:27 pm, BSF troops heard a buzzing or humming sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side. Subsequently, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Mari Kamboke, District Tarn Taran," the BSF Punjab Frontier stated in a release.

During the search operation around 7:40 pm on the same day, a broken Quadcopter drone along with one packet of contraband weighing 523 grams was recovered from a farming field in the area, they stated.

The recovered drone is a made-in-China Quadcopter -- Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic, according to the official statement.

Earlier, on December 29, BSF personnel, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone.

The BSF said the drone, a quadcopter, was recovered from the Taran Taran district bordering Pakistan.

"During the search operation, at about 11.30 am, troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to Village Pallopati," the BSF said in a statement.

"The recovered drone is a quadcopter (model: DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)," it added. (ANI)

