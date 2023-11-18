Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), on Saturday, recovered a drone in Wan village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

According to the official release, the BSF troops, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing, observed a suspicious item in the farming field near Wan village at around 4:40 pm on Saturday.

Further during the detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a drone from the farming field ahead of the border fence, said the official statement.

As per the press note, the recovered drone was a 'made in China' Quadcopter (Model- JI Mavic 3 Classic).

In the recent past, there have been multiple attempts at cross-border smuggling of contraband items with the help of such drones and BSF and the Punjab police have foiled multiple such attempts.

Earlier, on the intervening night of 14th and 15 November, the BSF recovered another China-made Pakistani quadcopter drone in Tarn Taran district.

The Central Armed Police Force intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near the Village Mianwali District of Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reached to intercept the drone. (ANI)

