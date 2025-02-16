Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and two packets of narcotics at two different places in Ferozepur and Amritsar border area on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the smuggling of drugs by drone at two different places in (Ferozepur and Amritsar border area), the BSF's intelligence wing spurred into action.

The BSF troops rushed to the suspected area and carried out extensive search operations.

On the intervening night of February 14 and 15, a special ambush was laid by the BSF troops at the suspected dropping zone of the drone coming from Pakistan to India side to drop the narcotics consignments.

Subsequently, the ambush party recovered two packets suspected to be heroin (Gross weight- 1 kg) from a farming field adjacent to village Dona Rahmat Wala in district Ferozepur.

The narcotics were dropped by the drone in two sorties coming from Pakistan to India. The packets were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape along with a nylon loop and small torch also attached to the packets.In another incident, BSF intelligence shared information about presence of a drone with narcotics consignment in border area of Amritsar.In the course of search on the morning of February 16, 2025 at about 7:05 am the BSF troops recovered one drone DJI Mavic 3 Classic along with one packet (Gross weight- 550 Grams) of suspected heroin from a farming field adjacent to village Roranwala Khurd in district Amritsar. Reliable input of BSF intelligence wing and technical interception, coupled with prompt action of BSF troops once again foiled the nefarious designs of narco-syndicates from across the border. (ANI)

