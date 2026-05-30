India News | Punjab Cabinet Abolishes Contract System, to Regularise 65,000 Employees; Kejriwal Hails 'historic' Move

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): In a major policy shift aimed at labour welfare, the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave its formal approval to abolish the contract system and regularise the services of over 65,000 contractual and outsourced employees across the state.

Hailing the decision, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal termed the move "historic" and a first of its kind in the country.

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"The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has decided to end the contract system and regularise 65,000 contractual and outsourced employees. This decision is historic and the first of its kind in the country. This is not just a decision but the beginning of a new life for all these families, where they will receive full rights and respect," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

He further extended his congratulations to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the "historic decision."

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Detailing the Cabinet's decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the move would eliminate middlemen and ensure that employees are directly employed by the government with salaries credited directly to their bank accounts.

"Another historic decision has been taken for the employees of Punjab today. The cabinet meeting has given its approval to regularise more than 65,000 outsourced and casual employees and to abolish the contract system forever. Now there will be no middlemen or contractors," Mann posted on X.

The Chief Minister also announced a significant relaxation for those in high-risk professions.

"A major decision has been taken to regularise workers engaged in risky jobs like firemen, sewermen, and linemen after only 3 years of service instead of 5," he added.

CM further stated,'' A special cabinet sub-committee has also been formed to resolve the issues of arrears and DA of employees and pensioners. Apart from this, approval has also been given to set up 7 new special courts in Punjab for the speedy disposal of corruption cases. The days of killing the rights of the common people and employees are over now. AAP government is fully committed to the welfare of every section of Punjab and their bright future.''

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda confirmed that following the cabinet proposal, an ordinance regarding the regularisation is expected to be issued soon. He emphasised that the move ensures 65,000 employees will now work directly under government departments, securing their future.

"The days of killing the rights of the common people and employees are over now. 'Your government' is fully committed to the welfare of every section of Punjab and their bright future," CM Mann stated. (ANI)

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