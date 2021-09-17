Chandigarh [India], September 17 (ANI): To strengthen industry-oriented teaching, skill training and research in the state, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved the establishment of Private Self-Financed 'Lamrin Tech Skills University' at Railmajra in Balachaur (SBS Nagar).

The decision was taken during a virtual Cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The university will become functional from this academic session.

The Cabinet gave the nod to the draft of 'Lamrin Tech Skills University Ordinance 2021' and authorised the Chief Minister to approve the final draft prepared by the Legal Remembrance, without placing it again before the Council of Ministers.

"The upcoming self-financed 'Lamrin Tech Skills University', being established as a research and skill development university over an area of 81 acres, will be developed at a village Railmajra in SBS district, with an investment of Rs 1,630 crore over five years. It will have an annual intake of 1000-1100 students when the campus is fully established," the release said.

"The University would be instrumental in imparting world-class higher education to students to empower them to compete globally and be gainfully equipped. It would also provide instructions, teaching, education, research and training at all levels in disciplines of higher education, including specifically designed skill-intensive programmes in engineering, management, medical technology skills, vocational education and other skill-based programmes in collaboration with industry and foreign universities. The programmes will be designed as per the needs of the industry and the society in general, as deemed necessary by the University and permissible under the state or central law and with the approval of the concerned Regulatory Authority," it stated.

The Punjab government has made it mandatory to reserve 15 per cent seats exclusively for students from Punjab in the upcoming University, and full tuition fee concession/freeship to not less than 5 per cent of the total strength from among the candidates belonging to the weaker sections of the society, as part of the ordinance and its terms and conditions.

"The Higher Education department had issued a Letter of Intent after considering the proposal and adopting the required procedure as per the provisions of Punjab Private Universities Policy-2010 to the sponsoring body on July 7, 2020, followed by a comprehensive proposal for setting up of a private self-financed 'Lamrin Tech Skills University' received from Rayat Educational and Research Trust, Village-Railmajra in Tehsil Balachaur of S.B.S. Nagar District," the release stated. (ANI)

