Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has decided to grant Rs 1,000 as one time grant per beneficiary over and above the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 being given to old, widow, destitute women, dependent children and disabled persons in order to mitigate their hardships amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This financial assistance would be credited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and help them to meet their domestic needs. This one time grant would cost the state exchequer to the tune of Rs. 277.13 crore thus benefitting 27.71 lakh beneficiaries.

The Cabinet on Wednesday also gave the approval to release Rs. 25 crores to 'Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayayn Centre Committee, Dera Sachkhand Ballan', already allocated by the Planning department under Punjab Nirman Programme on December 31, 2021, to Jalandhar district after relaxing the guidelines of the Planning department dated August 25, 2021, by treating it as a special case on a one-time basis.

The Cabinet gave a go-ahead to the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Rules, 2022. These rules envisage ensuring timely delivery of intended outcomes with efficiency, economy, integrity and accountability, transparency, the fair and equitable treatment of bidders, public confidence regarding good governance in the process and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. (ANI)

