Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member, of Lance Naik Karnail Singh, who laid down his life on Line of Control during cross border firing in Rajouri Sector, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Paying homage to the Lance Naik Karnail Singh and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said "Lance Naik Karnail Singh laid down his life fighting fearlessly for the country and the grateful nation would not forget his supreme sacrifice which would act as an inspiration for the generations to come."

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, during which Lance Naik Karnail Singh lost his life.

Singh belonged to village Loha Khera (Sangrur) and is survived by his parents, wife and a one-year-old son. (ANI)

