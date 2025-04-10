India News | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Rs 2 Crores Ex-gratia for Killed Sub-inspector

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Thursday expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for announcing Rs 2 crore as an ex-gratia amount for Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty.

Taking to a social media post on X, the DGP stated that the Punjab government will make an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore, while HDFC Bank will pay Rs 1 crore from Punjab Police Welfare Insurance.

"Thank you, Hon'ble CM Punjab @BhagwantMann, for announcing Rs 2 crore for our martyr Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh. Salute to the brave officer who has laid down his life in the line of duty in Tarn Taran. His immense courage and commitment to service will always be remembered. PunjabPoliceInd looks after its martyrs and their families. The Punjab Government will make an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 1 crore will be paid from Punjab Police Welfare Insurance by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs," the DGP posted on X.

Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh was shot dead while on duty in Tarn Taran, Punjab, on Wednesday night. The tragic incident occurred during an attempt by police to break up a fight between two groups in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan, as per the police.

The Goindwal Sahib police station team was informed about a violent clash between two groups in the village. As the police arrived at the scene to intervene, they were attacked by the groups involved. During the altercation, Head Constable Harvinder Singh was injured after a brick hit his arm. Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot and killed during the incident.

Following the attack, an FIR was registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station. Over 20 people were rounded up by the police, and the investigation into the case is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, "Last night, we received information about a fight between two groups in Kot Mohammad Khan. While trying to stop the fight between the two groups, the police party was also attacked. One of our head constables got injured, and Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh was shot dead. More than 20 people were accused of the crime. Strictest action is being taken...

The SSP assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved, and the police are continuing to investigate the case. (ANI)

