India News | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Departs for Delhi to Meet AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh [India], February 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh on Tuesday departed to Delhi for meeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting the Punjab CM and MLAs of the state in Delhi. The meeting has been called following AAP's crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls. With this historic mandate, BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat without any alliance this time. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the Assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Notably, following the loss in Delhi, Punjab remains the only state being governed by AAP and it is crucial for the party to hold the state unit together.

Bharatiya Janata Party has already claimed that the Punjab government may fall soon.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the countdown for the fall of the AAP government in Punjab has begun, and the party's state unit is a "house of cards" that will collapse soon, as the much-touted Delhi model, which the Bhagwant Mann government wanted to implement in Punjab, has been outrightly rejected by Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal slammed Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the people of Delhi have "punished" him for the state's condition and warned that Punjab faces a similar situation. (ANI)

