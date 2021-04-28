Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of former state chief secretary YS Ratra.

The cabinet placed on its record its appreciation for Ratra's service and contribution to Punjab, with the Chief Minister remembering him as a competent civil servant and a fine gentleman.

Captain Amarinder recalled Ratra, a long-time friend, as a great civil servant. "We were commissioned in the Army together, while he went to Engineering, I went into the Infantry, " he added.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan described Ratra as an upright civil servant with the highest integrity, while Minister Rana Sodhi termed his death a big loss for Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)