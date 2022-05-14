Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and said that he is monitoring the situation.

"Received the news of the unfortunate incident of fire at Guru Nanak Hospital at Sri Amritsar Sahib. Firefighters are quickly controlling the situation. No casualties were reported due to God's grace," CM tweeted.

Bhagwant Mann assured that he is monitoring the relief work closely and said, "Minister Harbhajan Singh has reached the spot."

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal also shared a message extending his prayers for the well-being of those who were at the hospital during the incident.

"Praying for the well-being of patients, their attendants, and the entire staff of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, which is engulfed in a major fire," tweeted the SAD chief.

A fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab, where eight fire tenders were present to take the situation under control.

Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached the spot. The fire is under control. No injuries have been reported." (ANI)

