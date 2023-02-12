Ludhiana, Feb 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched an e-timber portal which will enable farmers to sell timber through the online mode.

Mann claimed that this is the first of its kind portal in the country and it has been developed by the forest department, according to an official release.

He said it will ensure complete transparency in selling and buying of timber thereby benefiting the farmers.

Earlier, buying and selling of timber is done largely through unorganised markets due to which farmers are not able to get remunerative prices, he stated.

As a result of which, farmers are drifting away from agroforestry, said Mann. He said the state government is leaving no stone unturned in promoting agroforestry. About the portal, he said it will immensely help farmers as they can sell their timber at any place of their choice via online mode.

The portal will ensure remunerative price of produce to farmers thereby encouraging them towards agroforestry, he added.

The CM further said this portal will also help in direct interaction between industry and farmers thereby mutually benefiting both the sectors in a big way.

