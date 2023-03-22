Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the construction of a heritage street in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village showcasing the glorious contribution of Punjab and Punjabis in the national freedom struggle.

Mann said the 850-metre-long heritage street will be constructed from the existing museum to the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan.

He said he has already asked the tourism and culture department to set the wheels in motion for this project.

The chief minister said the state government was duty-bound to realise the dreams of great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"All of us have to make strenuous efforts to realise the dreams of martyrs," he said.

