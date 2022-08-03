Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked his party's MLAs to ensure benefits of the state government's "pro-people and development-oriented" schemes reach the lower strata of the society.

Chairing a brainstorming session with the ruling AAP MLAs here on Wednesday, the chief minister said the state government was duty-bound to ensure the well-being of every strata of society, an official statement here.

He said this mission has been planned meticulously and now, it is for "all of us" to execute it flawlessly and fulfil the promises made to the people.

Mann urged the MLAs to play a proactive role in this mission. The chief minister also took feedback from the MLAs on problems in their respective constituencies.

He apprised them that 75 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to be dedicated to the masses on Independence Day would "revolutionise" the state's healthcare sector.

The chief minister asked the MLAs to prioritise the important projects in their assembly segments.

He also discussed new schemes to be launched by his government and sought suggestions from the MLAs for effective implementation.

