Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], January 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, sent a proposal to the centre for the determination of the minimum support price(MSP) for 25 kharif crops for the 2024 season in the state.

The proposal stated, "The demand for payment of paddy price for the next season is Rs.3284".

"Cutting Rs./quintal-Paddy 3284; Makkah 2975; Cotton 10767; Moong 11555; Arhar 9450; Groundnut 8610", the Punjab government's proposal to the centre stated further.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an increase of 11 rupees in the minimum support price of Sugarcane after hundreds of farmers protested, demanding the increase.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann approved the decision to increase the state-agreed price of sugarcane by 11 rupees. The price of sugarcane was increased from Rs 380 to Rs 391 per quintal in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Bhagwant Mann dedicated 14 new ultra modern libraries in the Sangrur districts constructed at a cost of Rs 4.62 crore. The CM envisioned that these libraries will act as a harbinger of growth and prosperity in the state adding that this path breaking initiative is aimed at inculcating reading habits amongst the youth of the state. The CM also dedicated Weight Lifting centre constructed at a cost of Rs 14 lakh and Astro Turf constructed at a cost of Rs 92 lakh in the War Heroes stadium.

The Punjab CM also visited the house of Havildar Jaspal Singh, who was killed in the line of duty, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to his family as a mark of respect. The Punjab CM said the country would always remain indebted to the Braveheart for laying down his life in service of nation.

On January 9 Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to 520 newly recruited Clerks cum Data Entry Operators in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank.

Addressing the gathering after handing over the appointment letters, CM said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for restoring the pristine glory of Punjab by making youth a partner in this cause. CM said that this spree of giving jobs will not stop and on January 18, more job letters to 590 youth will be given. (ANI)

