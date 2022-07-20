Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the national flag during a state-level function to be held in Ludhiana on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Divulging the details, an official spokesperson said that Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will be the Chief Guest at Bathinda and Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rori will hoist the Tricolour at Amritsar.

He further informed that CM Mann has deputed his Cabinet ministers to preside over the Independence Day functions at various district headquarters across the state.

Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will hoist the Tricolour at Patiala, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities and Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljeet Kaur at Mansa, PWD and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh at Ferozepur, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forest and Wild Life Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at Moga.

Followed by Sports and Youth Services and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Tarn Taran, Rural Development and Panchayat, NRI Affairs and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Gurdaspur, Transport, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar at Sangrur, Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management and Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa at SAS Nagar, Water Resources, Mines and Geology, Jails and School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Hoshiarpur.

Likewise, Information and Public Relations, New and Renewable Energy Sources and Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora will be the Chief Guest at Fatehgarh Sahib, Local Government, Parliament Affairs, Conservation of Land and Water, Administrative Reforms Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar at Jalandhar, Freedom Fighters, Defence Services Welfare, Food Processing and Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh at Faridkot, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research and Elections Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra at Barnala and Tourism and Culture Affairs, Investment Promotion and Labour Minister Anmol Gagan Mann at SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr).

Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will preside over the function in the remaining districts. (ANI)

