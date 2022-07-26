Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday recalled the valour and sacrifices of the Indian army during the Kargil war and said that it will inspire youth to serve the country selflessly.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a function to mark the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at the War Memorial here.

"CM said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the Indian Armed forces as the soldiers had scripted an unprecedented tale of sacrifice, heroism and valour during this war," an official release said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate the country's victory over Pakistan in the war.

Mann said matchless bravery and heroism exhibited by the Indian soldiers hardly find any parallel in world history, adding that it will ever inspire youngsters to join the forces and serve their motherland.

Earlier, the CM also laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden and saluted the brave sons of Punjab who laid their lives during the war.

"The country will forever remain indebted to its valiant sons who safeguard the borders of the country even in scorching heat or freezing cold temperature," he said.

Recognising the immense contribution of the soldiers, the state government has decided to give Rs one crore financial assistance to the family of any soldier attaining martyrdom in the line of duty, the CM announced.

Mann said this endeavour of the state government is a humble tribute to the selfless service being done by the soldiers.

Recalling the 1999 war, Mann said during this war, the entire country was united with patriotic fervour.

He said as an artist he along with his other colleagues had organised a fundraising show for the Indian Army, adding that the entire collection was handed over to the army at Patiala as a mark of respect.

During an interaction with the young NCC Cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute at the event, Mann exhorted them to join the armed forces to uphold the country's sovereignty and integrity.

