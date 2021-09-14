New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): After Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 'double-crossed the farmers' over the issue of farm laws, Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said that he relaxes in his plush palace while "farmers are dying on roads of Delhi".

Commenting on Amarinder Singh's request to the agitating farmers to shift out of Punjab because 'the protests are impacting Punjab's economic development', SAD leader Harsimrat while sharing a video of the same said, "Hear it from the horse's mouth! @capt_amarinder tells farmers to fight their battles in Delhi, not Punjab! He relaxes in his plush palace while our farmers are dying roughing it out on the roads of Delhi in extreme weather conditions over the last 10 months. This was his plan all along."

Further, she asked the Punjab Congress why they didn't file a privilege motion against the minister who in Parliament pointed out that they (Congress) were part of the CMs' panel that approved farm bills, which still haven't been repealed?

Calling Congress the only party who protested against the farm laws from the very first day, Amarinder Singh today claimed that the farm laws were drafted with the consent of SAD, with Harsimrat Kaur Badal as the Union Minister and that even the former CM Parkash Singh Badal, at that time, argued in favour of those laws, but the SAD is now changing their tune completely when their move has backfired.

"The ongoing protests at 113 places in Punjab by the farmers are not at all in the interests of the state, and has considerably impacted its economic development," Amarinder Singh said at another event today. (ANI)

