Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): Rubbishing claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party's leaders of illegal sand mining being carried out in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab chief minister's constituency, Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday took a round of mining sites, where he found nothing illegal as the sand was being sold at Rs. 5.50 per cusec as stipulated by the State Government.

Giving a strict warning to AAP leaders landed from Delhi, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made it very clear that no outsider would be allowed to create unfounded hue and cry just for their vested political interests and the government would not hesitate in future to initiate action against such acts of political ambitions, said a statement by the Chief minister's Office.

Expressing immense satisfaction over legal mining at the site, the CM Channi lashed out at AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and others for trying to befool people on sand prices. The CM said that Chadha and other outsider leaders would not be allowed to create baseless issues, which further disrupt the smooth functioning of the state, added the statement.

He said action would be initiated in the future for such theatric acts of Chadha and other Delhi AAP leaders Munish Sisodia, who entered a school a few days back. On the other hand, the CM Channi also welcomed the Punjab based AAP leaders, workers and general masses to bring any illegal activities to Government's notice so that necessary steps could be ensured, as per the statement.

CM Channi along with civil and police officials visited the Badi Haveli mining site, where de-silting work is going on with Government machinery, and interacted with the drivers getting sand loaded in trucks about the price being paid by them. All the drivers revealed that after the policy rolled out by the State Government the price was fixed at Rs. 5.50 and all the documents of mining were valid making claims of AAP Delhi leaders false, according to the statement.

The CM also pointed out that he wanted to provide free of cost sand at mining sites but due to a contract made in past, he was unable to do so. The said contract is valid up to March 31, said the CM Channi adding that people would get sand/gravel at cheaper rates in future.

"We have made activities at mining sites open, any Punjabi, Punjab based AAP leaders/workers can make a video but we will not allow any outsider for such dramatic acts," he added.

Referring to a query regarding a letter regarding of transfer of a forest range officer, the CM Channi also made it clear that anyone could ask him whether he got himself transferred or he was shifted by the Government. (ANI)

