New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The meeting is likely to take place at around 3.15 pm.

Border security, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and issues pertaining to the farmers are likely to be on the top agenda of the meeting.

Notably, the farmers have been protesting against the Punjab government near the Chandigarh-Mohali border over various demands that include bonus on wheat.

Meanwhile, political parties in Punjab, barring the BJP, are against the Centre's decision to amend the rules regarding appointments to two key positions on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The Central Government issued a notification on February 23 2022 to amend the BBMB Rules 1974, thereby changing the criteria for the selection of whole-time members of the Board. (ANI)

