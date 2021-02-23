Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh will review the COVID-19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday.

The review process will take place at 3 pm today.

Taking to Twitter, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, said: "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder to review the #COVID19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers at 3 pm today."

Punjab has recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths and 225 recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today.

Meanwhile, India reported as many as 10,584 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW said on Tuesday. (ANI)

